South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s April 29 to May 5 reports were these incidents:

April 29 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along County Road 19 in Excelsior. A 70-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving.

April 30- A 59-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a complaint of erratic driving along Minnetonka Boulevard in Excelsior.

May 1 - A 30-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

- A 61-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault along Pleasant Lane in Tonka Bay.

- A 42-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

