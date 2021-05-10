Included in the department’s April 29 to May 5 reports were these incidents:
April 29 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along County Road 19 in Excelsior. A 70-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving.
April 30- A 59-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a complaint of erratic driving along Minnetonka Boulevard in Excelsior.
May 1 - A 30-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.
- A 61-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault along Pleasant Lane in Tonka Bay.
- A 42-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
