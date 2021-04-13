South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s March 25 to April 7 reports were these incidents:

April 1 - A 43-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple traffic violations at Highway 7 and Sandpiper Trail in Shorewood.

- A 35-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

April 2 - A 52-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for speeding at Sandpiper Trail and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 24-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for a moving violation at Highway 7 and Morse Avenue in Excelsior.

April 3 - A 26-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation at County Road 101 and Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

April 4 - A 66-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations at Excelsior Boulevard and Division Street in Excelsior.

April 6 - One-vehicle property crash. No vehicle was found upon arrival and no reported injuries at Galpin Lake Road and Murray in Shorewood.

- One-vehicle hit-and -run crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Mill Street in Excelsior. No suspects at this time.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries. A 70-year-old man was cited for failure to drive with due care at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.

- A 57-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers were dispatched to a report of an erratic driver along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

