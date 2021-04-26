Included in the department’s April 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
April 16 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.
- One-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
April 17 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Water Street in Excelsior.
