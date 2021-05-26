South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s May 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

May 13 - A 24-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for a moving violation along County Road 19 in Tonka Bay.

May 15 - A 51-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple violations along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

May 16 - A 37-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after an officer saw the vehicle driving the wrong way on a one way along Lake Street in Excelsior.

May 17 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 39-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for no headlights at Water and Lake streets in Excelsior.

- A 51-year-old woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for speeding and failing to maintain a single lane at Highways 7 and 41 in Shorewood.

May 18 - One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Division Street in Excelsior.

- Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and minor injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood. A 55-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving.

May 19 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Highways 41 and 7 in Shorewood. A 67-year-old woman was cited for inattentive driving.

