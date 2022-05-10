Included in the department’s reports April 21 through May 4 were these incidents:
April 21 - Two vehicle crash with moderate damages. No reported injuries. A 27-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving near Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood.
- At around 8:52 a.m., a 29-year-old Chanhassen woman was arrested for a first-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.17 after she was stopped for a traffic violation near Mill Street and Lilac in Shorewood.
- At around 10:37 p.m., a 26-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for a third-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.09 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Mill Street and Brand Circle in Shorewood.
April 24 - At around 12:29 p.m., a 59-year-old Chaska man was arrested for intent to escape tax and driving after revocation after officers stopped him for a traffic violation near Mill Street and Hillendale in Shorewood.
April 28 - At around 10:53 p.m., a 38-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for a fourth-degree DWI with a BAC of 0.15 after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Excelsior Boulevard and Christmas Lake Road in Greenwood.
May 2 - At around 11:23 p.m., a 41-year-old Eden Prairie man was arrested for a DWI pending results after officers stopped him for a traffic violation near Powers Boulevard in Shorewood.
