South Lake Police reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department. 

Included in the department’s Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 29 - One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries reported along Water Street in Excelsior.

Oct. 31- A 22-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Oak Street in Excelsior.

- Three-vehicle crash with damage and moderate injuries. A 16-year-old girl was cited for inattentive driving and a provisional license violation along Vine Hill Road in Shorewood.

Nov. 2 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Second Street in Excelsior.

