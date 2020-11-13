Included in the department’s Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 29 - One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries reported along Water Street in Excelsior.
Oct. 31- A 22-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation along Oak Street in Excelsior.
- Three-vehicle crash with damage and moderate injuries. A 16-year-old girl was cited for inattentive driving and a provisional license violation along Vine Hill Road in Shorewood.
Nov. 2 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Second Street in Excelsior.
