South Lake Minnetonka report

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Dec. 10 to 16 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 13 - One-vehicle property crash with minor damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Dec. 14 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Eureka in Shorewood.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments