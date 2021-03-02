Included in the department’s Feb. 11 to 24 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 11 - A 42-year-old man was arrested for second-degree assault after officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance along Greenwood Circle in Greenwood.
Feb. 12 - One-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Excelsior.
Feb. 20 - A 46-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence after officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a tree at Chaska Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Feb. 23- Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries at Delton Avenue and Vine Hill Road in Minnetonka.
