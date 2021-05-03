Included in the department’s April 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - A 39-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign along Water Street in Excelsior.
- A 53-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Third Avenue in Excelsior.
April 24 - Vehicle hit and run with moderate damages and no injuries along Smithtown Road in Shorewood. There are no suspects at this time.
April 27 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damages and no injuries. A 39-year-old man was cited for following too close and a 42-year-old man was cited for driving after suspension at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.