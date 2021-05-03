South Lake Minnetonka Police vehicle

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s April 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

April 23 - A 39-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped a vehicle for failure to stop at a stop sign along Water Street in Excelsior.

- A 53-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along Third Avenue in Excelsior.

April 24 - Vehicle hit and run with moderate damages and no injuries along Smithtown Road in Shorewood. There are no suspects at this time.

April 27 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damages and no injuries. A 39-year-old man was cited for following too close and a 42-year-old man was cited for driving after suspension at Highway 7 and Old Market in Shorewood.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers.

