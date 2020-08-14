Included in the department’s July 30 to Aug. 5 reports were these incidents:
July 31- An 18-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after a crash along Manor Road in Shorewood.
- One-vehicle crash with minor injuries along Manor Road in Shorewood.
- A 55-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Old Market and Highway 7 in Shorewood.
Aug. 3- A 51-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Brynmawr Place in Shorewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.