Included in the department’s July 30 to Aug. 5 reports were these incidents:

July 31- An 18-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after a crash along Manor Road in Shorewood.

- One-vehicle crash with minor injuries along Manor Road in Shorewood.

- A 55-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Old Market and Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Aug. 3- A 51-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Brynmawr Place in Shorewood.

