South Lake Report

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Dec. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 3 - Three-vehicle crash with severe damage and minor injuries along Mill Street in Shorewood. An 18-year-old male was cited for using a wireless device and inattentive driving.

Dec. 5 - One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Dec. 7 - Officers were dispatched to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered there had been a verbal domestic along Lyman Place in Excelsior.

Dec. 8 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and no injuries along Old Market Road in Shorewood. A 61-year-old man was cited for inattentive driving.

