South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Oct. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 22 - A 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested for multiple outstanding warrants along Vine Hill Road in Deephaven.

Oct. 23 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 56-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Vine Ridge Road in Shorewood.

Oct. 24 - A 49-year old Shorewood man was arrested for an outstanding warrant along Excelsior Boulevard in Shorewood.

- A 46-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault along Galpin Lake Road in Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle hit-and-run crash with minor damages and no injuries along Second Street in Excelsior.

Oct. 25 - A 28-year-old woman was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated after being stopped for multiple traffic violations at Highway 7 and Mill Street in Excelsior.

Oct. 26 - Officers were dispatched to a report of a car that had struck some trees. Upon arrival, the vehicle was unoccupied along Arbor Court in Tonka Bay.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries. A 21-year-old man was cited for driving after revocation along Vine Hill Road in Shorewood.

Oct. 28 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and minor injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.

