Included in the department’s May 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
May 6 - A 67-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding along Minnetonka Boulevard in Greenwood.
May 7- Hit-and-run crash involving a parked vehicle along Second Street in Excelsior. No suspects at this time.
May 8- A 19-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after officers stopped the vehicle for erratic driving at Highway 41 and 7 in Shorewood.
- One-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
May 9 - Two-vehicle crash with moderate damage and minor injuries at Highways 41 and 7 in Shorewood. A 29-year-old man was cited for a semaphore violation.
May 11- A 20-year-old woman was arrested for fleeing an officer in a vehicle after officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood.
May 12- Two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries along Highway 7 in Shorewood.
- A 58-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for multiple moving violations along County Road 19 in Excelsior.
