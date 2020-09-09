South Lake Minnetonka Police Reports

South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 28 - A 38-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Manor Road in Greenwood.

Aug. 29 - Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance. A 47-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Amlee Road in Shorewood.

Aug. 30 - One-vehicle crash with no visible damage or injuries at Highway 7 and Oak Street in Excelsior.

Aug. 31 - Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Lakeview Avenue in Tonka Bay.

