Included in the department’s reports May 12 through May 25 were these incidents:

May 13 - Around 11:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a backpack that had been stolen from a parked vehicle near Highway 7 in Shorewood. No suspects at this time. Total loss of $750.

May 14 - A 43-year-old Chanhassen man was arrested for a 3rd degree DWI with a BAC of 0.26 after he was stopped for numerous traffic violations near Mill Street and Brand Circle in Shorewood.

May 20 - At around 1:11 a.m., a 21-year-old Excelsior man was arrested for 5th degree possession after officers stopped the vehicle for a speeding violation near Highway 7 and Highway 41 in Shorewood.

Tags

Load comments