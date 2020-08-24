Included in the department’s Aug. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 13 - One-vehicle property crash with no injuries at Manitou Road and Circle Road in Tonka Bay.

Aug. 14 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries along Highway 7 in Greenwood.

Aug. 15 - A 34-year-old man was arrested for an outstanding warrant and driving while intoxicated after officers stopped him for multiple moving violations along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

Aug. 16 - Officers were dispatched to a report of disruptive individuals along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior. The individuals were gone upon arrival.

Aug. 17 - One-vehicle roll over crash along Highway 7 in Shorewood. The vehicle was severely damaged and the driver sustained minor injuries.

Aug. 18 - Civil matter along Cathcart Drive in Shorewood.

