South Lake Minnetonka Police Department 

Included in the department’s March 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

March 19 - A 21-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation along Tonka Bay Road in Tonka Bay.

- A 39-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation along Water Street in Excelsior.

March 22- A hit-and-run crash damaged the Wekota Beach Park bench in Tonka Bay. There are no suspects at this time.

- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Vine Hill in Shorewood.

