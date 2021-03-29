Included in the department’s March 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
March 19 - A 21-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for an equipment violation along Tonka Bay Road in Tonka Bay.
- A 39-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence after officers stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation along Water Street in Excelsior.
March 22- A hit-and-run crash damaged the Wekota Beach Park bench in Tonka Bay. There are no suspects at this time.
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries at Highway 7 and Vine Hill in Shorewood.
