South Lake Minnetonka Police Patch Minnesota MC

Included in the department’s Oct. 31 to Nov. 13 reports were these incidents:

Oct. 31 - Civil matter at the intersection of Center and Second Street, Excelsior.

Nov. 1 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along the 5700 block of Merry Lane, Shorewood.

- Report a residence had been egged along the 2800 block of Boulder Circle, Shorewood.

Nov. 2 - Civil matter along the 5700 block of Minnetonka Drive, Shorewood.

- Report a vehicle had been egged along Maple Street, Excelsior.

Nov. 3 - Single-vehicle crash with minor injuries reported at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, Greenwood.

- Single-vehicle crash involving a deer with reported minor injuries at the intersection of Vine Hill Road and Highway 7, Deephaven.

Nov. 4 - Reported neighbor blowing leaves into a resident’s yard along Minnetonka Drive, Shorewood.

- Officers responded to a vehicle fire with no reported injuries near the 2500 block of Highway 7, Shorewood.

- Resident reported a 12-year-old had run away. When officers arrived to the residence they were informed that child had returned home along the 5200 block of Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

- Civil matter along the 4900 block of Kensington Gate, Shorewood.

- Resident reported that someone entered their vehicle overnight and stole two pairs of sunglasses, totaling a loss of $500, along West Lake Street, Excelsior.

Nov. 5 - Resident reported hearing a noise outside on their deck. Officers checked the area and found nothing suspicious along Edgewood Road, Shorewood.

Nov. 8 - Officers responded to an electric fire smell at a residence along Second Street, Excelsior. Officers located the origin of the smell and tenant was advised to contact the landlord.

- Resident reported a strong smell of gas. Officers checked the area and nothing was detected at the intersection of George and William streets, Excelsior.

- Verbal domestic dispute along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

- Reported damage to vehicle along West Point Road, Tonka Bay.

Nov. 9 - Civil matter along Fatima Place, Shorewood.

- Reported an attempted phone scam with no financial loss along Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash involving a deer, with no reported injuries, at the intersection of Chaska Road and Highway 7, Excelsior.

- Reported that their residence was egged and their mailbox was dented along West Point Road, Tonka Bay.

- Reported that someone had entered their property and vandalized it along Excelsior Boulevard, Shorewood. The case is under investigation.

Nov. 13 - Reported hearing footsteps on the upper floor. Officers searched the upper level and found nothing suspicious along Wood Duck Circle, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Yellowstone Trail and Lake Linden, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Water and Oak streets, Excelsior.

- Single-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.

- Civil matter along Ivy Lane, Shorewood.

— Compiled by Sahnje McGonigle

