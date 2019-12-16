C-113336 South Lake Minnetonka Police Patch Minnesota MC

Included in the department’s Dec. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 5 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Old Market Road and Murfield Circle, Shorewood.

Dec. 6 - The driver of an SUV backed into a vehicle at the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and Christmas Lake Boulevard. There were no reported injuries.

- Civil matter along the 5700 block of Echo Road, Shorewood.

Dec. 7 - Orono resident was arrested for driving while impaired after officers approached the vehicle for erratic driving along the 600 block of Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along the 2300 block of Highway 7, Shorewood.

Dec. 8 - Officers responded to a report of a Christmas present next to a fire hydrant. Officers carefully opened the present to find it empty. Determined it was probably used as a decoration along Northrop Avenue and Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Water and Oak Street, Excelsior.

- Resident reported smoke from the laundry room. Officers assisted Excelsior Fire firefighters with disconnecting washer and water along Third Avenue, Excelsior.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Water Street, Excelsior.

Dec. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Enchanted Point, Shorewood.

Dec. 10 - Resident reported hitting a road sign at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, Shorewood.

- Verbal domestic dispute along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

- Resident had not returned home and was reported missing. The resident was located the next day safe along Country Club Road, Shorewood.

