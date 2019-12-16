Included in the department’s Dec. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 5 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Old Market Road and Murfield Circle, Shorewood.
Dec. 6 - The driver of an SUV backed into a vehicle at the intersection of Excelsior Boulevard and Christmas Lake Boulevard. There were no reported injuries.
- Civil matter along the 5700 block of Echo Road, Shorewood.
Dec. 7 - Orono resident was arrested for driving while impaired after officers approached the vehicle for erratic driving along the 600 block of Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.
- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along the 2300 block of Highway 7, Shorewood.
Dec. 8 - Officers responded to a report of a Christmas present next to a fire hydrant. Officers carefully opened the present to find it empty. Determined it was probably used as a decoration along Northrop Avenue and Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.
- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Water and Oak Street, Excelsior.
- Resident reported smoke from the laundry room. Officers assisted Excelsior Fire firefighters with disconnecting washer and water along Third Avenue, Excelsior.
- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Water Street, Excelsior.
Dec. 9 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Enchanted Point, Shorewood.
Dec. 10 - Resident reported hitting a road sign at the intersection of Highway 7 and Christmas Lake Road, Shorewood.
- Verbal domestic dispute along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.
- Resident had not returned home and was reported missing. The resident was located the next day safe along Country Club Road, Shorewood.
