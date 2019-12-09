Included in the department’s Nov. 28 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 28 - A St. Paul resident was arrested for driving while impaired along the 200 block of Mill Street, Excelsior.
Nov. 29 - Vehicle crash with no reported injuries involving a vehicle and a deer at the intersection of Highway 7 and High Pointe Road, Shorewood.
Nov. 30 - A verbal domestic incident along Lodge Lane, Greenwood.
Dec. 1 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along Lake Linden Drive, Shorewood.
- A Shorewood resident cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and electronic use tobacco device along Mountain Boulevard, Shorewood.
Dec. 4 - A Greenwood resident was arrested for domestic assault after officers responded to a call along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.
- Resident reported that their license plate had been stolen from their vehicle along Smithtown Lane, Shorewood.
— Compiled by Sahnje McGonigle
