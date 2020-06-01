Included in the department’s reports for May 21 to 27 were these incidents:
May 21 - No injuries occurred when a vehicle caught a low wire and pulled it down along Manitou Lane, Shorewood.
May 23 - A 32-year-old Shorewood female was arrested for driving while impaired along Orchard Circle, Shorewood.
May 24 - A 49-year-old Minneapolis male was arrested for assault and driving while impaired along Highway 7, Shorewood.
