Included in the Department’s June 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

June 4 - A 24-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Water Street in Excelsior.

June 5 - Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Highway 7 and Oak Street in Excelsior.

- Crash with no injuries and some property damage along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

June 6 - A hit-and-run crash to a parked vehicle with no known suspects along Water Street in Excelsior.

- A 53-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Circle Road in Tonka Bay.

- A 32-year-old man was arrested for driving while impaired after he drove across the median and knocked over a traffic sign along Pleasant Avenue in Tonka Bay.

June 8 - A 35-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault along Third Avenue in Excelsior.

June 9 - A hit-and-run crash to a parked vehicle with no injuries at Water and Lake streets in Excelsior.

