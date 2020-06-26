Included in the department’s June 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

June 18 - One-vehicle crash with no injuries along Smithtown Road in Shorewood.

June 20 - A 68-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after she was stopped for multiple moving violations at Stratford Road and Vine Hill Road in Shorewood. Her blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.17.

- Two-vehicle crash with no injuries at Highway 7 and Christmas Lake in Greenwood.

- Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles on the roof of an elementary school along Smithtown Road in Shorewood. No individuals were found.

June 21 - A 38-year-old woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after she was stopped for multiple moving violations at Wheeler Drive and Lyman Place in Excelsior. Her blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.13.

- A 63-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after officers were dispatched to Water and Lake streets in Excelsior.

June 23 - A vehicle crashed into a boulder, causing some damage but no injuries along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

