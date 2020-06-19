Included in the department’s June 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

June 13 - Two juveniles were bridge jumping along Albans Bay Bridge Street in Excelsior. Officers informed them bridge jumping is illegal and unsafe.

June 14 - A 27-year-old man was arrested for theft after officers were dispatched to a report of theft along Highway 7 in Shorewood.

- A 22-year-old woman was arrested for third-degree driving while impaired after she was stopped for multiple moving violations along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior. Her blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.14.

June 15 - Officers were dispatched to Excelsior Elementary Park along Oak Street in Excelsior after reports of disruptive juveniles in the park. No individuals were found.

June 16 - Hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist with no injuries along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.

-Hit and run of a vehicle with no injuries near Highway 7 and Hazeltine in Chanhassen.

