Included in the department’s July 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
July 3 - Party reported fraudulent activity on their credit card with no suspects in Shorewood.
July 4 - Officers were dispatched to a trail at George Street and Beehrle Avenue in Excelsior after reports of juveniles launching fireworks. Officers informed them they could not launch fireworks off the trail. The juveniles cleared.
July 8
- Two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries along Excelsior Boulevard in Excelsior.
- Officers were dispatched to an unoccupied home along Excelsior Boulevard in Greenwood after reports of a suspicious truck loading materials from the home. Officers were informed that the people loading the truck had permission from the homeowner to take the materials. Officers confirmed and cleared.
