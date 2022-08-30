Per the joint powers agreement between the four cities, all needed to agree for approval.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department’s proposed 5.4% budget increase received unanimous Excelsior City Council recommendation as well as approval from the three other cities served by the department.
The department is a part of a joint powers agreement between the four cities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. Each city is equally represented in the governance of the department through a Coordinating Committee and each city’s mayor is a part of that committee. For the budget increase to pass, all four city councils needed to approve it.
In July, Police Chief Brian Tholen initially asked for a 5.8% budget increase and later decreased it to 5.4%.
He shared the five key components of the increase, including adding an officer to staff a drug task force to address the illegal drug abuse issues and overdose deaths in the four communities; creating a Capital Improvement Plan to replace aging and outdated equipment, which the department has never had; projecting a building maintenance and repairs schedule for its facility; expanding its officer wellness program and training; and covering budget increases due to inflation, supply costs, fuel and insurance.
“I saw an area where we can serve our residents better and it hit me hard because I talked to detectives even before I was chief here. I came in and did some (administration work) and sat down with the administrator, and the first conversation out of their mouth was, ‘We’re working on an overdose death right now.’” He said. “We can serve our communities better, our residents better and we’re only being reactive to the drug abuse in our communities.”
Tholen said from his experience overseeing a drug task force previously, the issue was unavoidable.
Since October 2020, the communities have had five overdose deaths due to fentanyl, with two of them happening in Excelsior. From 2013 to October 2022, the communities had only two overdose deaths.
Tholen also highlighted felony drug arrest increases. In 2019, the cities had a combined seven. This year, the cities have a combined 12 and the year is not over. He also noted that this is a widespread problem that extends throughout the state.
“We have a drug abuse problem in our community. ... With me as your chief, it’s my responsibility to you, to our residents and our community to try to stop or target the problem. The problem’s not necessarily the user. They’re the victims,” he said. “The target is the drug abuse, is the traffickers, the dealers. If we had five deaths in less than two years at any intersection, at any part of our community, do you think we’d do something about it?”
Detective Richard MacElroy, who’s been with the department for nearly 10 years, said he’s investigated too many overdose deaths throughout his time and often has to put his other cases on hold when he handles them, which is a workload he cannot maintain.
Mayor Todd Carlson asked why they couldn’t fulfill this position with current staffing. Tholen said one reason was due to the number of mental-health related calls and how long they take.
Compared to other nearby departments from other cities that ranged from 1.4-1.99 officers per 1,000 residents, South Lake Minnetonka’s average was 1.3 officers. The only two nearby departments that had lower averages according to the presentation data were Minnetonka Police Department at 1.08 officers and Chaska at 1.01 officers.
“I cannot lessen the officers on the road to doing officer safety. The calls that we’re currently handling, the amount of time we’re spending on calls, trying to keep where we’re at in the level of crime in our cities, that was a component of adding a drug task force officer, adding an officer to my staff,” Tholen said.
As for the CIP, he said they were currently taking funding from other council line items in the budget and figuring it out. He emphasized needing the plan for defibrillators, computers, patrol equipment, ballistic shields, tasers and body cameras. The department facility also required repairs and replacements for things such as the HVAC system, roof, carpet and generator.
“There’s a lot in this 5.4% that I’m presenting,” Tholen said. “It’s not just one DTF officer. It’s a lot.”
Councilmember Dale Kurschner said a CIP was a wise way to go forward, which most agreed on.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said it was important for this conversation to happen every year, especially for resident knowledge, and added being able to relate to the department’s budget challenges as a councilmember. However, she was concerned by Excelsior’s financial contribution.
According to Tholen’s presentation, the reallocation formula would make Excelsior’s 2023 contribution $832,193. Other cities compare at $254,945 for Greenwood, $1,481,218 for Shorewood and $413,030 for Tonka Bay.
“I don’t know how we’re going to do that in this city without some significant increase in taxes and/or other revenue sources, which we review every year trying to find them,” she said.
Councilmember Lou Dierking was absent from the meeting.
