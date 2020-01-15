C-113336 South Lake Minnetonka Police Patch Minnesota MC

Included in the department’s Dec. 19 to Jan. 8 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 19 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Water and Oak streets, Excelsior.

- An Excelsior resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant along Morse Avenue, Excelsior.

Dec. 20 - Civil matter along the 6000 block of Chaska Road, Shorewood.

- Three-vehicle crash with minor injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Morse Avenue, Excelsior.

Dec. 21 - A Shorewood resident was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired at the intersection of Highway 7 and Vine Hill Road, Deephaven.

Dec. 22 - Juveniles reported on the roof at Minnewashta Elementary. Officers responded but did not locate anyone along Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

Dec. 23 - Three-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highways 7 and 41, Shorewood.

- Resident reported theft of mail. The incident is under investigation in Shorewood.

Dec. 26 - Excelsior resident was arrested for domestic assault along Excelsior Boulevard, Excelsior.

Dec. 27 - Verbal domestic dispute along Morse Avenue, Excelsior.

- Civil matter along Highway 7, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highway 7 and Vine Hill, Deephaven.

- Three-vehicle crash with minor injuries at the intersection of County Road 19 and Glen Road, Shorewood.

Dec. 28 - Single-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Highways 7 and 41, Shorewood.

Dec. 30 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries along the 19000 block of Highway 7, Shorewood.

- Three vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Eureka Road and Smithtown Road, Shorewood.

- Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of George Street and Water Street, Excelsior.

Dec. 31 - Two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries at the intersection of Tonka Bay Road and Manitou Road, Tonka Bay.

Jan. 1 - Chaska resident cited for underage drinking and driving at the intersection of Mill Street and Hillendale Road, Shorewood.

- A physical domestic dispute along Morse Avenue, Excelsior.

Jan. 3 - Excelsior resident cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct along Mill Street, Excelsior.

- Civil matter along Morse Avenue, Excelsior.

Jan. 4 - Report of an individual stealing money from a tip jar and fleeing outside to a waiting vehicle along Highway 7, Shorewood.

Jan. 5 - Civil matter along 3rd Street, Excelsior.

Jan. 6 - A Mound resident was arrested for fourth-degree driving while impaired after officers checked a vehicle parked along the intersection of West Lake and Second streets in Excelsior.

- Package theft reported along Manitou Lane, Tonka Bay.

- Greenwood resident was arrested for an outstanding warrant along Greenwood Circle, Greenwood.

