South Lake Minnetonka Police Department’s 2021 budget approved

The Coordinating Committee for the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department unanimously passed a recommended operating budget for 2021 at its quarterly meeting July 8.
The budget was approved by Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay, the four cities that the department serves under a joint powers agreement. The projected expenses are $3,058,750.
The department’s overall budget increased by 4.6%, with an increase to the member cities of 4.2%, according to the documents sent to the cities by Chief of Police Mike Meehan. The projected cost to the four cities is $2,720,750, which is a $110,474 increase from 2020.
Four main areas
The operating budget increases are from four main components, Meehan said while presenting the budget Aug. 5 to the Greenwood City Council.
The first component is an increase from 15 to 16 full-time officers. The department already made this change, Meehan said, adding that three officers are trainees so there have 13 sworn officers on the streets.
The second component is an estimated 3% wage increase. The estimation comes from a survey of other Lake Minnetonka communities including Orono, Wayzata, Minnetrista and West Hennepin, Meehan said. It still has to go through the labor negotiation process, which will determine the actual increase.
The third component is an overall increase in worker’s compensation insurance for law enforcement.
The final component is the worker’s compensation insurance increase for the department.
The four cities
A funding formula is used to determine each city’s contribution, based on an arbitration ruling in 2006, according to the documents. Every five years, the funding formula is automatically adjusted. It is subject to change again in 2022.
For 2021, Excelsior will contribute about 26.9%, or $732,750, which is an increase of $29,753.
Greenwood will contribute about 7.7%, or $208,650, which is an increase of $8,472.
Shorewood will contribute nearly half of the budget, $1,347,313. That is an increase of $54,707 from 2020.
Tonka Bay will contribute about 15.9%, or $432,038, which is a $17,542 increase.
Greenwood Councilmember Tom Fletcher asked Meehan how recent events in Minneapolis have affected the local department.
Legislative changes that came out of police reform bills impact how officers do their daily jobs, Meehan said, adding it has had a profoundly negative impact on morale. In the long term, recruitment and retention will be a concern, as fewer people are getting into the field.
Between the civil unrest and the pandemic, Meehan has been encouraging officers to get back into their pre-COVID-19 posture of self-initiated law enforcement activity, he said. Knowing that if they’re trying to do the right thing, that the communities and elected officials stand behind them has helped with morale issues, he added.
