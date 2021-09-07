Included in the department’s Aug. 12 to 25 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 12 - A 25-year-old man arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after officers observed him asleep in a vehicle at a gas pump near Highway 7 in Greenwood.

Aug. 13 - A 20-year-old man was arrested for a third-degree driving while intoxicated following a welfare check at Mill Street in Excelsior.

Aug. 16 - A 77-year-old male was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop along Shorewood Lane in Shorewood.

Aug. 18 - A 47-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated and after officers stopped him for a stop sign violation along Minnetonka Boulevard in Excelsior.

Aug. 20 - A 20-year-old man cited for unsafe lane change following a two-vehicle crash with minor damages and no injuries at Oak Street and Water Street intersection in Excelsior.

Aug. 21 - A 53-year-old woman arrested for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Mill Street in Excelsior

Aug. 22 - A 25-year-old man arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.14 along Water Street in Excelsior.

Aug. 22 - A 28-year-old man cited for inattentive driving following three-vehicle crash with moderate damages and no injuries at Highway 7 and Old Market intersection in Shorewood.

Tags

Load comments