Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 30.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department is unveiling a new award for the first time ever: Department Officer of the Year.
“We want to have input from the residents and the communities that we serve on how they feel and what they can give back to the officers,” South Lake Minnetonka Police Chief Brian Tholen said. “When you have a situation where you have an incident or a positive experience with an officer, we want to hear about it and I think a lot other people in the community want to hear about it too.”
A previous department Tholen worked at also had this award and he said it was received well there.
Residents can now nominate an officer they had a memorable and positive experience with, where that officer demonstrated the police department’s core values: courage, integrity and accountability.
“A lot of the acts of courage, a lot of the acts of serving the residents don’t get recognized and we don’t do the job to be patted on the back. That’s just not who we are as a career, as a profession. We’re doing the job to serve and this is an opportunity for the officers to be patted on the back and to say ‘good job on this’ or ‘you went above and beyond’ and I want to recognize that as a chief. I know our elected officials want the officers to be recognized for the great job they do all year in our communities,” he said.
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30 and nominations can be sent to hr@southlakepd.com.
Submissions will be reviewed by the South Lake Minnetonka Crime Prevention Board and the officer will be recognized at the department’s staff recognition ceremony in December.
Tholen also invites residents to reach out to the police department through calling them, calling him or emailing him if they’ve had a positive experience with an officer beyond just nominations for this award.
“Sometimes those words of encouragement and the words of just saying ‘thank you’ help the officers get through the day,” he said.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department has 16 police officers and serves the communities of Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The department is located at 24150 Smithtown Road in Shorewood.
