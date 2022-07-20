When officers saw a mama duck in distress, they quickly stepped in to help
When South Lake Minnetonka Police and Excelsior Fire were cleared from a Shorewood medical call on July 11, the last thing they expected was to immediately step back into action.
Officers Zachary Robertson and Jake Nelson noticed a mama duck in distress, quacking up a commotion and hovering anxiously around a drain. Both the officers and firefighters did not waste time going in to help her, discovering nearly 10 of her ducklings stuck in the drain once the grates were removed.
Nelson said they all really had to think about what they carried with them on the job in order to get the ducklings through the pipe and out to the other side.
“We were kind of laughing because we got a couple out and then they ran to the middle and then they come down and look out the pipe and see us, and then they’d run back to the middle. It was kind of comical that we’re trying all these different techniques to get them out. We were making noises, we were sticking shovels and pool noodles from the neighbors down this drain to kind of flush them out,” Robertson said.
According to Fire Marshall Kellie Murphy Ringate, they did their best to get the ducklings back to their mother and used whatever they could around them to try. Within the drain, there were various outlets that lead to other parts of the drains, which she said they had to try to block off to stop the ducklings from traveling elsewhere. Some members of the team even had to go into the drains themselves, getting muddy and needing to remove parts of their uniforms in the process.
All in all, the team of police and fire workers worked for about an hour to rescue the ducklings, with nearby Glen Road residents gathering to watch in “quite the spectacle,” Robertson said.
“We were persistent. They were trying their best to not get caught or get out of the drain. They were running back and forth between one drain to the other drain, which was making it very difficult,” Robertson said.
After the rescue was complete, he said the ducklings were shown to some of the children in the crowd and stickers were handed out.
“I just know we were counting them and when we did get the last duck out, we did a little bit of dancing and hip hip hooraying. We were like, and the football thing, ‘Score! We got them out.’ There was a little celebration. Even the crowd that gathered around us actually did a little bit of a celebration when we got them out,” Ringate said.
Nelson said it was a fun opportunity to work together with everyone and have the community there to see them rescue the ducklings.
“I remember at one point, we got one of the ducklings out and you don’t realize how fast a tiny duckling is until you see a firefighter chasing him around three pine trees and he’s getting outrun. It was a fun time, it was a laugh for everybody watching everything happen,” he said.
