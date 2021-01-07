The community members who have served or will serve on the Excelsior, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Woodland city councils answered questions from the Sun Sailor about their motivation and the challenges facing the communities. Here are their answers, edited for length and clarity.
Excelsior
Ann Hersman
What motivated you to run for City Council?
I care deeply about Excelsior. It would be very easy to lose the charm, the quaint character, the small-town village feel. There are many challenges to preserving a town like Excelsior, such as maintaining and improving infrastructure, developing new revenue streams and keeping taxes low. I’m aware that it would be very easy to give in to change, allow over-development to creep in and expand the tax base with thoughtless development. It’s so easy to lose sight of what we have and it takes work, vision, care and love for our town to nurture and maintain it.
What are you most looking forward to for your time on the council?
I’m looking forward to learning more about how to work for the benefit of Excelsior and work for all who live here. I’m excited to be a part of a council that is visionary, yet respects what Excelsior means to its citizens. I’m looking forward to the town opening back up after COVID-19 is under control. The leadership of Excelsior did a phenomenal job of seeing our town through an extremely difficult year. I predict Excelsior will come roaring back and I want to do all I can to support our town. I’m excited by the progress of our incredible Commons and look forward to the full fruition of the grand plan.
What do you think will be the most challenging?
The biggest challenge will be staying strong in our resolve to maintain Excelsior, understand how fortunate we are and not let financial pressures cause us to make decisions that would harm Excelsior, or our residents.
Shorewood
Jennifer Labadie
What motivated you to run for mayor?
I ran for Shorewood mayor because a mayor has an opportunity to help the residents of their city and ensure that their voices are heard, in many ways including serving as a bridge between city staff and residents; advocating for residents at a local, regional and state level; and by simply being an ambassador of their city. I have enjoyed serving Shorewood residents on both the City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission for the past eight years and I saw this new role as an opportunity for even greater service to Shorewood residents.
What are you most looking forward to in your role of mayor?
The local mayors represent their cities on the South Lakes Minnetonka Police Department Board. I am eager to represent Shorewood residents and begin serving on the board. I am also looking forward to working with the mayors and the elected officials of our neighboring cities.
What do you think will be the most challenging?
Continuing to improve Shorewood’s aging infrastructure and stormwater management system, while staying within our budget.
Scott Zerby
What was one of your fondest memories from your time as mayor?
There are so many great memories. One of my fondest memories is having a full council meeting with residents at Manor Park to first discuss the issues they had with the stormwater pond in the park and later the solution we planned on using. The residents actually applauded the council and brought cookies to share.
What advice would you give the new mayor?
Try to make sure residents understand the processes being used and what their options are to share their input. Everyone should have a voice. They should also know that ultimately it is the council they elected that must make the final decisions, after listening to all.
What will you be doing now?
I have always been a part of serving this community. I will continue to volunteer and share what a great community we have, plus more time boating, spending time with my wife and family!
Paula Callies
What motivated you to run for City Council?
City government is the foundation of good government. I was motivated to run for council because I want to participate directly in the process and make a positive contribution. I believe that my understanding of local government from my work as a lawyer and interest in public service will help me be a constructive influence for the good of our community.
What are you most looking forward to for your time on the council?
A: I am looking forward to working together with my fellow council members and staff to facilitate progress in Shorewood. I really enjoy being part of the community in this way.
What do you think will be the most challenging?
I think it will be the most challenging to respond to the different expectations and interests of various individuals and groups, including the city’s interests and focus on the big picture of what we on the council are trying to accomplish as community leaders.
Tonka Bay
Kristin Viger
What motivated you to run for City Council?
There is a lot of charm to living in Tonka Bay. There’s still the feel of a quaint lake community amidst the ever transparent urban sprawl. I see a lot of opportunity in our near future to utilize the benefits of this growth to enhance many of the things that make our city special like our parks, beaches and community offerings while finding a balance that maintains our cozy neighborhoods.
What are you most looking forward to for your time on the council?
Being a voice for the residents of our city and finding ways to partner with neighboring municipalities to accomplish more together.
What do you think will be the most challenging?
Updating our critical infrastructure with the smallest amount of economic impact to residents as possible. Our water mains and sewer systems need to be updated and it’s a large expense. We’re going to work hard to find the most affordable way to accomplish this.
Tim Connelly
What motivated you to run for City Council?
I have long been interested in community service. To date, that has primarily taken the form of volunteer work with local organizations, most recently, TreeHouse, ShelterBox and the Lake Minnetonka-Excelsior Rotary club. My wife and I really enjoy Tonka Bay and decided the time is right to go deeper with community involvement and help to keep our little corner of the world truly exceptional.
What are you most looking forward to for your time on the council?
I am excited to work with the council and the people of Tonka Bay to make our city the best it can be and to ensure we leave a strong, resilient community for future generations. The work won’t always be flashy or dramatic, but it will be important. I am anxious to roll up my sleeves and see what we can get done.
What do you think will be the most challenging?
Establishing a vision for the city is the easy part. Figuring out how to pay for what’s needed – balancing the urgent requirements of today (i.e. infrastructure) with our aspirations for tomorrow, while ensuring we spend each and every dollar as efficiently and effectively as possible – will require a great deal of thought and deliberation.
Woodland
Brian Jackson
What was one of your fondest memories from your time on the council?
The council was asked by a homeowner looking to build a new house for a site variance. Several council members showed up on a windy Saturday morning in February to review the site with the architect and builder. We walked the site, wading through snowdrifts to evaluate the variance request firsthand. The request was reasonable and it was subsequently approved.
What advice would you give the new member?
My experience on the council was positive. The time commitment is manageable, anywhere from eight to 20 hours per month, depending on how involved you want to be. Common sense, empathy and listening skills are definite assets.
What will you be doing now?
My wife, Cindy, and I have decided to move out of the snow and into the sunshine of the southwest. This has been a long-term goal for us. My retirement, the long COVID-19 lockdown and the recent troubles in Minneapolis and Minnesota encouraged us to move our timetable forward.
