The mayors of the South Lake Minnetonka communities participated in a virtual mayor’s forum March 18. The forum was hosted by the South Tonka League of Women Voters and the Lake Minnetonka Communications Commission. The mayors spoke about the state of their city and answered questions from the league and community members.
State of the cities
Greenwood Mayor Deb Kind said city officials met with its assessors and property values increased 6.3% for off lake, 2.2% for lakeshore and 10.5% for condo properties.
Greenwood has been conducting its City Council meetings electronically since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will resume in-person meetings soon, which Kind looks forward to, she said. Otherwise, COVID-19 hasn’t had a large effect on city business, she added.
With the exception of the Old Log Theatre, Greenwood businesses appear to be doing OK, Kind said. The city supported the theater by reducing its liquor license. The venue will reopen on Oct. 2.
Deephaven officials notified Greenwood that it would no longer provide public works or planning and zoning services effective Jan. 1. Greenwood is now contracting with private contractors for public works and planning and zoning in addition to contracts with Minnetonka and Excelsior for clerk storage and meeting space.
Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said he’s proud of how the city and its residents responded to each other, businesses and the chamber of commerce in 2020. Excelsior still has its triple-A bond rating, which few communities in the state have, he said.
Excelsior has reduced liquor license and maintenance fees for businesses and was able to refund a number of fees to businesses, churches and other local organizations. The city completed major infrastructure projects and has more planned for 2021, Carlson said.
Excelsior has a new pavilion project in the Commons that is expected to be finished in time for the Fourth of July. The city hopes to host community events once they’re able to get past the COVID-19 restrictions, Carlson said. The city is also considering a concession stand, parking lot and City Hall projects.
Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie said that the value of new construction in the city was $48.4 million and the city issued 44 building permits in 2020. The city increased its property tax levy by 2%, however, the tax impact on homeowners might be less than that. In recent years, the overall property tax of a home in Shorewood increased at a faster rate than the property tax levy, resulting in a slower decline of the local tax rate, she said.
Shorewood had several projects occur in 2020, including at Badger Park, which now includes a new playground, shelter, bathrooms, walking trail and a tennis court with pickleball stripping, Labadie said. The city plans to have a ribbon-cutting ceremony in June. This year, Shorewood will begin work on the Smithtown stormwater pond project, the Shorewood oaks drainage project and the Grant Street drainage project.
Tonka Bay Mayor Adam Jennings said the city recently finished a refurbishment of the water treatment facility and the water tower. The first priority for the city in 2021 is to replace the main water line.
Jennings testified with Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) to garner more state funding to help with the main water line project. The city is also starting to focus more on its parks to make them the center point of the city. Tonka Bay is also considering what it can do to make County Road 19 more pedestrian-friendly, he said.
Deephaven Mayor Paul Skrede said when he finishes his current term he will have been mayor for 20 years. The city worked on a project to get bathrooms put in at the main beach and to repair Northome Avenue Bridge. Deephaven did over $3 million worth of road repair and stormwater projects in the last two years and has bids for this year, he said.
Deephaven was able to keep its beaches open and have lifeguards. City Hall has been closed and will reopen when the remaining staff members have their vaccinations, Skrede said. The plan is to have blended council meetings and allow a small number of people to attend in person.
Questions for the mayors
The mayors were asked what impact COVID-19 had on their cities.
Labadie said the pandemic has caused Shorewood to upgrade its technology at a faster rate than anticipated. Shorewood will continue to do blended council meetings, which have received more viewership since going virtual.
Carlson said it brought Excelsior closer to the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce and he appreciates Jen Weiss’ work. Carlson noted that good came out of the pandemic and they will emerge as a stronger community in 2021.
The mayors were asked how COVID-19 affected their city’s budget.
Jennings said that police and fire represent about 51% of the city’s overall operating budget. A lot of overtime was worked last spring because of the panic and influx of calls they were receiving, he said. The city, however, was not impacted that much due to the robust federal package that was used to stabilize funding, he said.
The mayors were asked if the policies and practices the cities adapted during COVID-19 would remain.
Skrede said Deephaven went through about 600 building permits of various types and parking permits utilizing a drop box at the back door of City Hall. The city has become more efficient and he thinks blended council meetings are a thing of the future, he said.
The mayors were asked how it’s affected each city to have restaurants, gyms and retailers impacted by COVID-19 and how they were able to support them.
Carlson said they tried to support however they could and that the CARES Act funding was critical. Restaurants pivoted quickly and Excelsior was one of the first cities to petition Gov. Tim Walz to allow the carryout of alcohol with meals. Excelsior retailers were encouraged this year by the local support they received, he said. Only one business closed last year, he added.
The mayors were asked how each city ensures that law enforcement personnel are trained on the appropriate use of force.
Kind said she’s been in communication with South Lake Minnetonka Police Department Chief Mike Meehan about the upcoming Coordinating Committee agenda. They will discuss having a social worker for mental health calls, she said.
Labadie said that the Police Department exceeds the basic amount of training required for things such as conflict mediation, implicit bias training and crisis intervention training.
“I think we’ve got one of the best police chiefs and best public safety forces, whether it’s police or fire in the South Lake,” Carlson said.
The mayors were asked if they had any plans to discuss the increased traffic on Highway 19.
Jennings said it’s something the city leaders will keep an eye on. He referenced the Tonka Village housing development and the concern that it would bring additional traffic. Because the shopping center was torn down to build the development, the traffic level is almost even, he said. He is concerned that traffic will get worse because housing is continuing to develop in Victoria and beyond.
The mayors were asked what they are doing to ensure that their city is a safe place for all races.
Jennings said that, to some degree, Tonka Bay embodies white privilege. It is fairly homogeneous and sheltered, he said. Both of his children go to Excelsior Elementary School and he commends the district based on the topics his children come home and talk about, he said.
Labadie said one aspect of diversity and inclusion that gets overlooked is the LGBTQ community. As she campaigned, she made it known that she is LGBTQ-friendly and that residents could reach out to her with concerns.
The mayors were asked how they determine the criteria for approving variances.
Carlson said Excelsior put in place a residential review process. The city hired an architect and established a set of Good Neighbor Guidelines. Any teardown or new development is reviewed by the architect, city planner and the planning commission, he said. It’s a new process and only a few projects have gone through it, he added.
Labadie said Shorewood is going through city code and reviewing ordinances as topics come up. They’re cleaning up the language that might conflict with other code sections, which will improve the way they can treat variance requests and other requests more uniformly, she said.
Kind said Greenwood revised its code so properties are regulated based on lot size rather than one-size-fits-all to reduce the number or severity of variance requests.
