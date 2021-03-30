Amy Bachler, an Excelsior resident, and her daughter, Heidi Schmieg, who lives in Waconia, are the owners of Sota-Licious, 2419 Highway 7, Excelsior. The bakery opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic in June of last year.
Starting from scratch
Bachler’s mom was a baker. She was always in the kitchen and made mostly pies and bars. Her mom is part of the reason for Sota-Licious selling bars, she said. Bachler always wanted to open a store of her own. She debated between different ideas but wasn’t financially able to open a shop.
Schmieg and her sister grew up having homemade cakes, she said. Bachler would give her daughters graham crackers and colored frosting to decorate the crackers. Schmieg’s passion for baking grew and when she got older she watched baking shows. In college, she got invested in seeing what she could do with what she learned through her mom and baking shows.
With help from her mom, Schmieg made her then-boyfriend, now husband, cupcakes and a cake for his 21st birthday. She posted photos of the cakes on Facebook and family members started asking for cakes.
The duo got a cottage food license and for a few years, made cakes for family and friends on the side, while continuing to work corporate jobs. But, Schmieg had a dream to open her own bakery. They enjoyed baking together and had been working on a plan to open a bakery. Eventually, they were ready to take a leap of faith.
COVID-19’s impact
Sota-Licious opened June 5, 2020. People commented that it was bad timing to open amid COVID-19, but Bachler and Schmieg had planned and started construction a year prior.
“We quit our jobs and had bills to pay so we were going to open,” Schmieg said.
Customers were thankful they did open because the bakery brought some happiness to the area, she added.
It ended up being a positive way to start, Schmieg said. Neither she nor Bachler had worked in a bakery before, so being not too busy gave them time to learn the process and get in a rhythm.
Schmieg and Bachler, like many business owners, had to learn how to shift their business. One of those adjustments has been individual packaging, Schmieg said. At an additional cost, Sota-Licious can individually package treats.
Many people had planned large graduation parties, which turned into drive-by parties. Sota-Licious was able to individually package cupcakes for hosts to hand out to their guests. Individually packaged treats are also popular for corporate luncheons. Schmieg is glad they were able to make adjustments quickly.
Mother-daughter duo
Schmieg and Bachler have different skills they bring to the table. Schmieg is knowledgeable in baking, decorating and social media, while Bachler handles the financial side of the business. “We complement each other very well,” Bachler said.
The two have a very close relationship, which is even closer now that they work together. It’s been a positive work environment, Schmieg said. Schmieg admitted she gets stressed more easily, but her mom helps calm her down.
“We have our moments where we’re on each other’s necks for a few minutes. But, we don’t really hold those grudges,” Schmieg said. “You got to say sorry and move on and keep the business rolling.”
The duo has a great support system. Many people close to Bachler and Schmieg, such as aunts, cousins, family friends and their husbands, helped in the beginning when they were feeling overwhelmed, Schmieg said. When they got bogged down with Thanksgiving pie orders, they called in backups to fulfill the orders, Bachler said.
In January, Sota-Licious was able to hire part-time employees to help close the shop and work Saturdays so Schmieg and Bachler can have the weekend off. Fridays and Saturdays are the bakery’s busiest days.
Sweet treats
The bakery’s cases are stocked with cupcakes, cookies and bars in flavors that change on a regular basis. The most popular baked goods are the sea salt caramel cupcakes, lemon bars, chocolate scotcharoos and anything with candies or Oreos. Sota-Licious also makes custom cakes, cookie cakes, cupcakes and bars.
Because Sota-Licious changes its flavors of treats every week, they try to sell out of everything on Saturdays. Whatever doesn’t sell is donated to local nursing homes, medical centers, businesses and public safety organizations such as the Excelsior Fire District and South Lake Minnetonka Police Department.
Woman-owned business
Being a woman-owned business has been eye-opening, Bachler said. She recounted a time that a man came in telling her things the bakery should do differently, how they should market and different items they could put in their display case. It was very presumptuous, she said.
Bachler has a background in construction and noticed that a few of their contractors assumed that they didn’t know what was going on during the construction process, she said.
Moms and daughters of all ages will come into the bakery and say they want to do what Bachler and Schmieg are doing. It’s those moments that make it worthwhile, Schmieg said. Customers admire that they are a mother- and daughter-owned business.
Many other local and woman-owned businesses have supported Sota-Licious through promoting them on social media and helping them understand the construction phase and how to set the bakery up. Without their support, she isn’t sure if Sota-Licious would be here today, Schmieg said.
“It’s fun to see the community of other women-owned businesses come together and support each other,” Schmieg said.
Sota-Licious has also given back to the community. A customer wanted to become an at-home baker and came to Schmieg and Bachler for a consultation. She said that they inspired her and made it look possible. After all the help they received, they wanted to help someone else make their dream come true, Schmieg said.
Bachler enjoys seeing repeat customers and their excitement over the treats. Schmieg enjoys pushing customers out of their comfort zone. Sota-Licious has flavors such as a peanut butter banana cupcake with bacon pieces and a dark chocolate mango cookie. For some customers, these unique flavors become their favorite. It’s uplifting to bring joy to people’s lives, Schmieg said, adding that the joy pushes them to create new exciting flavors and decorations.
“We’re not building rocket ships and we aren’t heart surgeons but to put a smile on people’s face, it’s fun and it’s what we enjoy the most,” Bachler said.
Info: Sotalicious.com
