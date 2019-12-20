Those driving along Highway 19 and Oak Street will now be able to recognize Excelsior’s Studer Park. A sign for the park was placed by the Studer family in October. The 15-acre plot of land has been in the family since the 1950s and was donated to the city by Jerome Studer in the late 1970s.
“The sign is up, in it’s a remembrance and honor of my father and mother,” said Pete Studer, a son of Jerome Studer. “This is a part of Excelsior history and that’s why I wanted to have it.”
Studer has been working with his family members to honor his parents’ memory. In 2011, he brought a proposal to the Excelsior City Council to rename the park from Excelsior Parkland to Studer Park. In a letter to the Excelsior Parks and Recreation Board, he wrote, “My sisters, brothers, and I would like to have our father’s name honored for donating that land to the city in the ‘70s, in hopes of it becoming a beautiful park.”
The council approved the name change to Excelsior Studer Park and the family was able to fund and work to put the new sign in place this past fall. Studer admired the work of a sign for Oak Hill Cemetery done by Gary Stemler Archetype, who created the sign for Excelsior Studer Park.
“To petition the city in 2011 to get it renamed, that was the start of it,” Studer said. “The sign and its installation was done by the Studer family. So, there was no cost to the city and we purchased the sign and installed the sign.”
Excelsior Studer Park has a long history. According to Studer, it was swampland and was considered to be located outside of Excelsior. In the 1950s, the property was used as a dump operated by Pete’s mother. She would charge individuals to dump items and would resell the usable items. A clean up of the land was paid for by grants through Hennepin County and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency in the 2000s.
“Garbage was not accepted at the Studer Dump,” Nate Studer, Pete’s nephew, stated in an email. “Only items such as furniture, household items, etc. were accepted. They recycled everything at the dump, all the aluminum, copper, lead and other metals were all recycled before there was ever such thing to recycle.”
Today, the park contains community gardens and open spaces. The park also used to have ice rinks in the winter and a gazebo.
“In the ‘80s, when I was growing up there was a hockey rink that was maintained by the City of Excelsior on the Parkland with a little warming house,” Nate Studer said. “Area residents could go ice skating and Minnetonka youth hockey had practices there.”
The Studer family has lived in the area since the 1900s. The park serves as a special reminder to the family.
“My grandpa came here in the early 1900s and my dad was born in town, in one of the houses there, and born and raised here and then I’m still here,” Pete said. “Then my kids live, they live around and my grandkids are now here. There are five generations of Studers that are here.”
