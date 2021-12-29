Bryce Alexander’s request was approved at a Dec. 6 city council meeting
High school student and Shorewood resident Bryce Alexander’s idea to construct two Little Free Libraries in Excelsior was approved by the city council at a Dec. 6 meeting.
The first library is designed like the old Excelsior Depot and will sit by the Excelsior Lake Minnetonka Historical Society office next to its information kiosk by the bike trail. This location was approved by the Historical Society.
The second is designed like the old Blue Line Cafe that burned down in 1958. The library would be located next to the walking tour brochure structure at the Port of Excelsior and required approval from the council since it will be on city property.
“My goal is to kind of bring these concepts, or old historical moments, back into the city life right now,” Alexander said. “Anybody who may happen to walk by these can have the sort of visual input that may have been in that location 100 years ago now.”
Alexander proposed this as a part of his Eagle Scout project. He belongs to Troop 424 and is a Life Scout pursuing Eagle Scout status.
He worked with the Historical Society and Julia Mullin, the interim planning director for the city, to design the two libraries. According to Mullin, they brought the designs to the Heritage Preservation Committee, which supported them.
“I actually have a contact in my troop who worked closely with someone from the Historical Society. The Historical Society had an idea for a Little Free Library, with discussion from them thinking about what would be the best integration into historical Excelsior. We thought of bringing in free little libraries and making them a little more fun, adding a historical side to it.” Alexander said when asked where he came up with the idea.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron told Alexander that the plans to renovate and change the Commons may lead to the library being moved in the future. She also voiced concerns about using the Port of Excelsior as a location.
“I love Little Free Libraries. I love that it’s historical,” Councilmember Ann Hersman said during discussion.
Councilmembers Dale Kurschner and Mayor Todd Carlson also voiced support for the libraries. The council unanimously voted to approve the second location.
The Historical Society will provide Alexander with books to stock the libraries and agreed to maintain them, Alexander said. He will construct the libraries with the help of friends and troop members during the winter and spring, and hopes to install them by June of next year.
