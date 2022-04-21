City Engineer Andrew Budde informed the city of the opportunity.
Shorewood may profit from a stream restoration project along the stream channel from Smithtown Road south to nearly Eureka Road, according to a report from the city’s engineer Andrew Budde.
Budde estimated an opportunity for about $1-3.5 million in revenue without accounting for construction and other costs. He said they identified the opportunity during the permitting process for the Smithtown Pond project.
The council unanimously approved moving forward with the first two steps, which involve city staff speaking with the Army Core of Engineers about whether the project is a good idea and then beginning the stream evaluation process, The project was discussed at a City Council meeting on April 11.
He explained to the council that the ACOE recently began enforcing a federal law that applies to impacts on both wetlands and now streams. Wetland impacts are protected and mitigated through a wetland banking program. Potential bank owners can identify degraded or low-quality wetlands and then develop a plan to increase their value by improving them. The increase in value is determined through a permitting and review process, and establishes a wetland bank where the bank owners can sell wetland credits by the square foot and generate revenue. This idea may now apply to streams.
“This idea is very similar to that where the city could take the stream from essentially Smithtown Road through the Smithtown Pond parcel through Freeman Park and almost up to Eureka Road and restore it. What you’re doing in that restoration is you’re trying to make it as pristine and ideal as you can. Both on an environmental aspect, on an ecological aspect, on a flow and hydrology aspect, so you’re really looking at everything to really create a high-quality stream,” Budde said.
If the city made those improvements, he added they would then go through a permitting and review process that may take up to two years following at least a year of construction. Once the city had the wetland credits in a wetland bank, it could sell the credits for a negotiated price.
“It’s really hard to predict exactly what that price is going to be, but what we’re seeing in other areas such as in Iowa, where they have been enforcing this for about five years, every linear foot of stream credit sells for about $1,200,” Budde said.
The city budgeted $500,000 in 2022 to begin scoping the project and it will take an estimated $30,000 in fees to complete both steps. More than $1,7 million in 2027 would go toward a large construction effort to maximize credits, but the number is subject to change during the scoping process.
“It’s a really unique project, I will admit that. This is probably one of two or three that have really been getting momentum to get going within the state,” Budde said. There are currently no completed stream banks established in Minnesota.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie said it was an interesting proposal. Budde said it wasn’t often that the city could do a project like this and make money. Councilmember Debbie Siakel asked Budde about the benefits to the community.
Some of the benefits he mentioned included the potential to take a low-quality stream and transform it into a high-quality stream that would address ecological aspects, create animal habitats, establish the area as a city amenity long-term, help ensure stability in protecting the area and provide educational opportunities about the restoration, Budde said.
Budde said ultimately the area would require a conservation easement to complete and the project would be easier overall if Shorewood owned all of the land.
Councilmember Paula Callies questioned the amount of revenue the city would receive back. Budde spoke about it being a sliding scale where the more work put into the stream restoration project would lead to more sellable credits and the city would receive more potential revenue.
