“This has been a dangerous spot for a long time.”
In November the Minnesota Department of Transportation launched a safety study for Highway 7. Residents are encouraged to share safety concerns on a comment map and survey on the department’s website.
The area under study is Highway 7 between Highway 100 in St. Louis Park and Carver County Road 33 in Hollywood Township. The highway runs through many cities, including Hollywood Township, St. Bonifacius, Excelsior, Minnetonka, Hopkins, Deephaven, Shorewood, Victoria, Chanhassen and St. Louis Park, and residents from all have been asked to comment.
Two Shorewood areas receiving many comments are the intersections at Eureka Road, as well as Church Road and Minnewashta Parkway.
According to Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie, those are two of the most dangerous areas on Highway 7 for Shorewood. The city has been looking for a way to increase safety after the death of 20-year-old Parker Nelson, who was killed in an accident last June at Eureka Road and Highway 7.
Labadie wrote a letter to the state’s transportation commissioner last year and released it to the public to draw attention to the issue. Their office received an overwhelming amount of responses from the community, she said.
“For a piece of local news, a lot of people were commenting it and a lot of people wrote emails or contacted the people that were indicated in the letter,” she said.
The intersections
Resident comments on Eureka Road agree with Labadie’s claim about the danger of the area, especially when the road is often used by community members going to Freeman Park for events.
One resident said, “This intersection needs a light. There are two major sports groups - Tonka Soccer and Tonka Baseball that utilize this sports complex constantly during the spring/summer/fall for practices, games and tournaments. Not only does that mean huge numbers of adult drivers, but many inexperienced teens as well. This area was not designed to handle that kind of traffic and definitely needs help.”
Another resident commented, “Our friend Parker Nelson died at this intersection on 6/21/21. This has been a dangerous spot for a long time, especially at rush hour and when sports are in season. A traffic circle or stoplight would have prevented this accident. Long backups to turn left from Eureka onto Highway 7 make it more likely that drivers will be in a hurry to make that turn and miss seeing vehicles or cutting it too close.”
Like many commenters who caution their children or new drivers not to use the intersection, Labadie said she also tells her daughter, a driver who’s had her license for about a year, to avoid both intersections.
The intersection at Church Road and Minnewashta Parkway also received many comments.
One resident said, “This intersection is very dangerous as other commenters have called out. The intersection has been this way for over 40 years but back then there was only a fraction of the traffic volumes that this intersection sees today.”
Another resident commented, “A very serious accident happened behind me a couple months ago. Again someone was blocked by the car in the turn lane and pulled out not knowing there was a car next to the car in the turn lane. T-bone and almost killed the people. This entire stretch needs to be re done with no access to 7 or round abouts. I worry for my kids.”
Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan agreed with many of the comments on the map.
“As a driver myself in that area, the concerns that people have shared online, really does highlight that there are a lot of near misses out there and parents say that they have their kids drive in opposite direction just to avoid that intersection,” she said.
She said she thinks this is a much needed area for improvement and hopes that MnDOT gives it the attention that it deserves.
Labadie and the Shorewood City Council have had repeated conversations about the safety of both intersections and have brought it to the attention of state legislators many times. They would welcome any kind of traffic control or traffic calming measure to help, she said.
“This is a dangerous corridor and there’s no way for residents of Shorewood or surrounding communities to access Highway 7 other than through one of these intersections,” she said, adding that it was dangerous for new drivers, at high peak times of the days, during sport events and but also year round.
According to the study’s website, MnDOT is conducting the traffic safety investigation to determine if the number and severity of crashes is abnormal, identify the primary factors for the crashes and propose short-, medium- and long-term updates to improve safety on Highway 7. The cost of the project is $80,000.
Resident comments have been placed across the map in many areas of the study, voicing issues and concerns marked with orange exclamation points, as well as commenting opportunities marked with green plus signs.
Residents can continue to post comments on the comment map until Jan. 21 at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy7slp-hollywood/.
The final report for the study will be available this spring.
