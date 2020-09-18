Shorewood residents support petition to fund sidewalk near Highway 7

Maeve Gallivan, a resident of Shorewood on the south side of Highway 7, has spearheaded the circulation of a petition that has over 650 signatures in support funding a sidewalk at Galpin Lake Road and Highway 7.
The petition requests a continuation of the existing sidewalk along Galpin Lake Road from Chanhassen to the light so residents can safely cross the highway and access the rest of the Shorewood community.
Part of why this petition has garnered so many signatures is because, in the summer, people are active outside, Gallivan said. Residents are out walking their dog or taking a bike ride, which reminds them of the severity of the situation.
The Shorewood City Council passed a resolution in support of their effort and Mayor Scott Zerby signed the petition. But, Gallivan and her neighbors feel the council is passing the buck.
Gallivan posed the issue to the council at its regular meeting May 11. Zerby said that he had been lobbying the state for a while about getting a safe way to cross Highway 7. He encouraged Gallivan and the neighbors to contact state representatives.
When Gallivan corresponded with Rep. Kelly Morrison, DFL-Deephaven, and David Osmek, R-Mound, neither acknowledged that they viewed or signed the petition, which she mentioned in her emails. Gallivan was told this year’s funding for the bonding bill was tight but they would try again next time, she said.
Other neighbor’s perspectives
Gay Hacker and her family moved into the neighborhood in 2013. Hacker said she wished she had paid closer attention to the speed of traffic before purchasing the house. Almost immediately, Hacker realized it would be a problem.
Her daughters, Abigail, 10, and Camilla, 7, both attend the Excelsior Elementary School, which is just across Highway 7. But, it’s no small feat to get to the school.
There isn’t a way for residents on the south side of Shorewood to access the government center, parks or the rest of the city without taking their lives in their hands to cross Highway 7, Hacker said. In order to cross, pedestrians are walking along the shoulder of the highway as cars are “screaming” by, she added.
She’d like for her family to be able to walk over to Excelsior to get to the school or access businesses in downtown without feeling a great deal of anxiety, she said. Her concern is for the safety of those who want to walk with their strollers or bike and need to be on the road because there is no sidewalk.
The safety concerns along Galpin Lake Road aren’t new.
Deb Drew and Ed Hanzlik have lived on the south side of Shorewood since the 1980s. When they first moved to the neighborhood there was farmland and cows.
Over the years, what was farmland has become housing developments. More houses are being built on Galpin Lake Road and traffic has increased dramatically, yet nothing has been done to improve safety, Drew said.
The couple has three grown children who have now moved away. One of the biggest stressors was the safety of the road, Drew recalled. She often worried about her children getting run over while out walking or biking.
This is about more than just convenience. It’s about safety, Gallivan said, adding people are concerned about how close cars come when they are walking.
“We just really don’t want it to take someone getting hurt for something to get done because everyone would feel awful if it got to that point,” Gallivan said.
