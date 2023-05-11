Join Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 as she hosts a “Walk with the Mayor” stroll around Freeman Park, 6000 Eureka Road, Shorewood. Meet by the park shelter (Eddy Station) near the softball fields and the large playground structure. The walk is free and there is no need to pre-register. Participants may chat with the mayor while enjoying a leisurely walk.

The rain date is set for Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m.

