Join Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 as she hosts a “Walk with the Mayor” stroll around Freeman Park, 6000 Eureka Road, Shorewood. Meet by the park shelter (Eddy Station) near the softball fields and the large playground structure. The walk is free and there is no need to pre-register. Participants may chat with the mayor while enjoying a leisurely walk.
The rain date is set for Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m.
This walk will mark the mid-point of Hennepin County’s annual Step to It Challenge, a program that encourages people of all ages and abilities to become more active. Twenty-six cities, including Shorewood, have registered for the Step to It Challenge which takes place May 1-28.
The most active communities and individuals are recognized and awarded prizes. Bragging rights and trophies will go to the top three communities in the following categories: most active community; most active residents; and most actively engaged community.
It is not too late to register for the Step to It Challenge. Virtually every action counts towards the Challenge – walking, biking, running, cleaning, gardening or even playing with children.
Registered participants can track their daily activity using a fitness tracker/watch, pedometer or conversion chart on the Step to It website: steptoit.org.
