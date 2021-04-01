Last September, over 650 community members signed a petition in support of funding a sidewalk at Galpin Lake Road and Highway 7 in Shorewood. Some progress has been made on the project.
Elected officials step in
Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) and Sen. David Osmek (R-Mound) both authored bills to appropriate $860,000 for a grant to Shorewood to design and construct a retaining wall, paved trail and other improvements to provide a safe crossing route that would begin along Galpin Lake Road and proceed east within the right-of-way of Highway 7 to County Road 19 in Shorewood.
Morrison learned about the issue from former Shorewood Mayor Scott Zerby. She also began hearing from constituents that the community had an interest in creating a safe passageway and walking trail. Morrison reached out to the mayors in the district and learned the issue was preeminent for Shorewood, she said. Morrison worked with Mayor Jennifer Labadie and city staff members to craft the bonding bill.
Community members with small children want to safely walk from their neighborhood to the Excelsior Elementary School or just into town, Morrison said. She has also heard from older residents who have observed with concern how unsafe it is for young families walking there.
The most important thing in any bonding bill is finding the funds, Morrison said. It’s difficult for a small community like Shorewood to raise revenue for such a project. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding projects around the state will fuel growth, she said.
Traditionally, the bonding year is in the second year of the biennium. Due to COVID-19, there is a possibility of a smaller bonding bill this year. Morrison said she will advocate for the issue whether it’s this year or the next.
“Creating new ways for people to be able to walk and bike there safely is good for everyone,” Morrison said.
Labadie joined Morrison to share her support of the legislation March 11 with the House Capital Investment Committee. City officials have been aware of the issue for a long time. Seven years ago, a feasibility study was performed but the reality is, the cost of the project is astronomical, Labadie said.
The cost is due to several factors. The right-of-way between Highway 7 and Galpin Lake Road is narrow, so the only way to safely create a trail is to build a retaining wall, which isn’t typically a cost associated with a trail. The location is bordering Galpin Lake so steps must be taken to avoid erosion. Lastly, it is located on a wetland, which makes it difficult to design and construct a trail that has minimal impacts, she said.
The only way Shorewood could complete this trail is if the city got funding from the county, state or another agency, Labadie said, adding it is appropriate because there are several jurisdictions in the area.
The City of Shorewood also applied for and was awarded a grant from the Safe Routes to School program for the project. The planning grant can only be applied to the cost of planning the project, not construction expanses, Labadie said.
The project would provide an off-street access road for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve area drainage, correct existing drainage problems and improve the water quality of stormwater runoff, which would improve the water quality of Galpin Lake and the wetland, Labadie said.
Shorewood wants to help residents with this issue, but it would be one of the most expensive projects the city could undertake, Labadie said.
Community input
Andrew Morrow, a resident of the Galpin Lake neighborhood since 2008, signed the petition to fund a sidewalk along Galpin Lake Road and Highway 7. He realized the road would be an issue before his family even moved into their home.
According to Morrow, he doesn’t really live in a neighborhood like some places in Shorewood, with cul-de-sacs or quiet streets, but he knew that when he bought the house. However, there are ways to mitigate the negative effects as development increases. In the past 13 years, Morrow said it feels like traffic has doubled.
“It’s terrifying when you have children,” Morrow said, adding even as an adult he hesitates taking his dog on a walk because the leash is long enough for his dog to be hit by a car on the road. He has three daughters who went through the Minnetonka School District. When they were younger, they couldn’t go for a walk or bike ride, they’d have to get in the car, he said. Getting to Highway 7 there is no crosswalk, people have to play “Frogger,” like the 1980s video game, to get to the other side, he added.
Being able to enjoy the outdoors is part of the beauty of living in Minnesota, Morrow said. His property is big enough to throw a Frisbee around or kick a soccer ball but it means that they’re isolated. There isn’t an opportunity to create community, he said.
Morrow said he is thrilled that the issue is getting attention. Community members have been eagerly awaiting and hoping for this, he said. His children are grown, but he is thrilled for families with little children. The ability to walk down the sidewalk or ride a bike into Excelsior to get an ice cream wasn’t possible, he said, adding he would still look forward to that.
The posted speed limit on Highway 7 is 55 miles per hour. There’s a large population of people who use the corridor for transportation and it’s not just Shorewood residents, Morrow said. People who don’t live in the area treat it as just a thoroughfare, which it is. But, it’s a challenge, he said.
Matt Gallivan, another resident of the Galpin Lake neighborhood, said a lot of progress has been made due to the petition spearheaded by his wife, Maeve Gallivan. This has been an example of government working the way it’s supposed to and Labadie has been great in highlighting the need for this in her new role, he said.
Osmek and Morrison have been responsive in pushing the bills to try and complete the project. It’s exciting for the community, which is diverse in its political beliefs, to unite over something that would be beneficial from a safety and quality of life perspective, Gallivan said.
Some of the effects of COVID-19 have been people taking pride in their community, shopping locally and prioritizing getting outside and walking, Gallivan said. As they continue to push forward, embracing those things would be key for the neighborhood, he said. Residents would be able to safely walk to shops in Excelsior, to the LRT Regional Trail and other Shorewood parks.
According to Gallivan, neighborhood residents sometimes feel like they’re on an island by themselves. To do the project would be a symbol that everyone is interconnected when people need to be embracing those elements of the community, he said.
