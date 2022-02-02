Concerns brought up during Jan. 24 Shorewood City Council meeting
Shorewood Public Works Director Larry Brown addressed the city’s use of systemic pesticides on city property, an issue that conflicts with a resolution the Shorewood City Council passed in 2014 stating the city would refrain from doing so.
The resolution stated that the city would refrain from using systemic pesticides on Shorewood city property including pesticides from the neonicotinoid family.
Brown addressed the council with a memo stating the licensed contracted applicator for application of Lesco did not use neonicotinoid herbicides, but that the chemicals were considered systemic herbicides and that this was an error on his part.
“My department heads a number of charges and one of those is maintaining public grounds and we certainly get a number of calls not only on public grounds but within the roadways to address noxious weeds, an invasive species. That is mandated by state statute,” he said, adding that if they failed to meet that requirement, the weeds would be treated and charged to the city.
Brown detailed the other times systemic pesticides were used and included a list of all pesticide and herbicide applications applied to city properties.
“As I’ve said in the instances above, we tried to abide by the abstention of bee unfriendly pesticides but we did fail. I did fail in our department with not catching that it was a systemic pesticide in many cases,” he said.
The policy versus the practice of what is expected of the public works department conflict and Brown said the goal was to find a compromise that everyone could live with. He identified eight specific areas where this happened and included that list in the meeting packet.
“The basic issue of this is how the city should meet its legal obligations to control weeds on our public grounds and ball fields and maintain an acceptable condition all while meeting the statutory requirements and the other requirements that are placed on our department,” he said.
In 2014, the Shorewood City Council approved a resolution endorsing bee-safe policies and procedures. The policy outlined six sections, the first saying, “The City shall undertake its best efforts to become a Bee-Safe City by undertaking best management practices in the use of planting and pesticides in all public places within the City.”
Brown repeated sections of the resolution and said that not long after that resolution, public works planted clover patches in multiple parks to create bee safe habitats.
“There was an attempt to maintain these habitats, but the patches became overrun with weeds and were eventually killed and returned to turf,” he said.
According to Brown, public works staff also researched organic or natural herbicides to control weeds.
“It should be noted that the first declaration of Resolution 14-066 does not prohibit the total use of pesticides within city grounds,” he said. The main ingredient included in the Lesco solution used was 2,4-D, which he said staff researched and used in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency information that said 2,4-D was considered “bee safe.” The other issues regarding Dicamba and the toxicity of the chemicals used were resolved.
Staff researched and recommended integrated pest management as a solution to the use of systemic pesticides, but Brown said that many IPMs he saw involved some kind of chemical treatment that may include systemic pesticides.
The Shorewood City Council meeting experienced time constraints due to another meeting immediately following at 7 p.m., Jan. 24 which Mayor Jennifer Labadie acknowledged and told commenters that if they didn’t have time for their comments to submit them in writing.
Humming for Bees representatives
Patricia Hauser and Jeff Dinsmore from Shorewood and from Humming for Bees, a non-profit organization dedicated to contributing to a sustainable future for bees and other pollinators, spoke at the meeting.
The two wrote a six-page letter to address the issues, along with requests for the Shorewood City Council. Dinsmore first addressed injections for ash trees.
“The concern is when these trees are injected and soil drenches often go along with this, the whole tree in the effort to eliminate emerald ash borer also kills or can kill a vast number of insects. According to Douglas Tallamy and his book ‘Bring Nature Home,’ an ash tree is a host to approximately 150 species of moth and butterfly. Moths and butterflies are key in the ecological system, as the larvae are a significant food source for young birds in the nesting season,” he said.
When birds eat the insects, the poison from what the tree is injected is carried into the bird population, Dinsmore said. Using injected ash trees is negative for the environment and the two urged the council to maintain the resolution as it’s written by incorporating procedures and policies that abide by it.
They also requested city officials to immediately stop any use of systemic insecticides and asked the Shorewood City Council to consider developing a staff role for a sustainability coordinator who is well-versed in current pesticide science that answers to the city administrator instead of the public works department. The would also like the city to develop and integrate a pest program under the supervision of a sustainability coordinator with public works staff assigned to work under their director; rethink and rewrite the Public Works director job description to shift certain responsibilities to a sustainability coordinator instead; hire contractors that are well-versed in IPM and alternative pesticide practices; and rethink the current policy of ash tree injections in favor of a long-term plan for removing and replanting alternate, sustainable trees that won’t poison insects, animals and the ground.
Hauser asked the council how the use of systemic pesticides after the 2014 resolution had not been noticed at that time.
Councilmember Paula Callies said the question was inappropriate and off-topic in terms of the time they had for the meeting. She recommended focusing on the policy and direction for the future.
Labadie said this would not be the only meeting and that they may bring this topic back up at a work session. Brown agreed and said it would take some time to fix.
Additional speakers
Addie Theis, a natural resource technician with Bolton & Menk and someone who has experience working in bee-friendly practices, said the company was interested in providing consulting services to write an IPM for Shorewood.
“I’m excited to facilitate information as well as work with the city of Shorewood as well as Humming for Bees, too and hopefully this will be a collaborative effort to create this document that will help your guys’ Public Works Department follow through and work on these resolutions correctly,” she said.
Gail Nozal, an area manager for the Davey Resource Group and expert, spoke about the importance of the trees and said that while emerald ash borer had not yet been found in Shorewood, it was only a matter of finding it.
Nozal said it was already found in Chanhassen, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel was in favor of creating an IPM. She was present in 2014 when they made the resolution and said that while it was important to limit the use of chemicals, at the time they may not have considered using chemicals when it was appropriate.
“I think that’s what we’re saying, that there are times where we have to use chemicals,” she said. She wanted to see a reduction in the use of chemicals but also said there may be times where more action would require them.
Callies agreed and said the resolution had some conflicting language.
“We were the first city that worked to pass a resolution protecting bees, so we were early. I don’t think we should totally disregard what we did but I think that we’ve learned, right? So now we gotta get smarter and what else can we do to comply with our overall intent,” Siakel said.
Labadie recommended using other cities as examples to modify the resolution language.
Councilmember Nathaniel Gorham said action like that probably should have already been done.
“It’s year seven. Why are we just hearing about all of these violations against our resolution? It’s a lot here and people accused us of violating this and we sat there with a straight face and didn’t know any of this was going on and now we’re asking people for help because we realize that we can’t possibly comply with our own policy,” he said.
Gorham agreed with Hauser’s earlier comment and said he didn’t see the Public Works Department compromising. Instead, he said he saw a lot of pesticide use, “a lot of mea culpas” and said it was too late. Callies disagreed with Gorham.
Labadie said the council should focus on giving immediate guidance to Brown.
The council discussed how to move forward and agreed to set the conversation to continue at another work session before their city council meeting on Feb. 28 where they would hear a proposal from Bolton & Menk or another company.
