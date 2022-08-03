Shorewood City Council passed an interim ordinance that will establish a one-year moratorium for selling, manufacturing, testing or distributing edibles or beverage products containing THC in the city.
The interim ordinance passed 3-0, with Councilmembers Debbie Siakel and Patrick Johnson absent from the meeting.
According to a city memo, the moratorium extends to products containing THC extracted from hemp. The ordinance comes after the Minnesota Legislature passed a new statute to allow the sale of THC products, which went into effect at the beginning of the month, according to a Minnesota Issues resource guide on cannabis.
Before the meeting, Shorewood did not have a city code regarding THC products in any way.
Planning Director Marie Darling read the memo to council, which included the following next steps: staff will study the issue and provide feedback and recommendations to council within the one-year period with the goal of an approved permanent ordinance before the end of the moratorium.
City Attorney Jared Shepherd said that the ordinance refers to products now allowed in the new state statute and the ordinance does not affect products that were already sold and lawful before.
“My understanding is it unintentionally expanded the sale of the products, that’s kind of my understanding of it. There’s certain things that the language meant to do but there are other things that maybe weren’t addressed and that’s what I think cities are, because we’re not alone in this. Correct? Cities similar to our size and locale are taking a year or so to understand this,” Councilmember Nat Gorham said.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie mentioned a publication that the League of Minnesota Cities published for cities that may need to deal with similar resolutions to Shorewood’s ordinance.
“It’s statewide concern,” she said.
Shepherd said that through the moratorium, the city can study both the zoning and licensing issues of the new state statute.
“As I sit here today, it’s likely as Councilmember Callies mentions, that the recommendation would be licensing, not ... zoning, but it is drafted a little bit broader just as we’re confronted with this new issue that we all were kind of surprised with to make sure we’re looking at it from all angles as things develop,” he said.
Gorham asked how Shorewood fit into the regional discussion about cities responding to the new state statute. Darling said they were at the beginning of the regional discussion, with not a lot of guidance regarding licensing, in order to give the city time to make sure or have the licensing in place before businesses began selling the products. She added they may have more guidance in the coming months.
According to Shepherd, if the city wanted to end the moratorium before the one-year period was over and replace it with a licensing scheme, it could do so within a month and repeal the moratorium.
He said he did not feel it would take one year to determine a licensing scheme.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.