Variances granted at a Feb. 28 city council meeting
A request for two dock variances for Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie and her husband David Labadie was approved at a Feb. 28 Shorewood City Council meeting after much feedback and discussion.
The council voted to approve the two variances 3-1, with Councilmember Nathaniel Gorham voting nay. Labadie withdrew herself from the discussion about the variance and later provided comments clarifying her requests. Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember Patrick Johnson instead took over the discussion.
The Labadies have a dock that’s greater than 4-feet wide and a dock that branches out within 8-feet of the ordinary high water level.
Resident Kristine Sanschagrin, who vocally opposed the variances during both meetings, noted the litigation between the city of Shorewood and herself, her husband Guy Gerald Sanschagrin, Jeffery Lowell Cameron and Linda Kay Cameron regarding a dock violation from 2017 related to whether their seasonal dock was restricted or not.
“I remind all citizens of Shorewood, the city pursued litigation against us. We are not wasting taxpayer dollars, the city is. Contrast our experience with that of Mayor Labadie’s, who received multiple code violations for a dock that she expanded, disqualifying grandfather rights. The City Council granted her an extension to come under compliance by Dec. 8, which expired without penalty,” she said, adding that of the letters the Planning Commission received, nine of them were in opposition to the variance request.
She asked the council “why are some citizens treated differently than others when it comes to code compliance?”
Kendra Lindahl, a planner with Landform Professional Services, reviewed the request and presented the council with information about the application and provided reasons as to why the variances should be granted. Lindahl that both variances the Labadies are asking for meet the variance criteria but are open to interpretation.
Overall, the Planning Commission recommended approving the two variances, which included the variance to allow a dock greater than 4-feet wide and a variance to allow the dock to branch out within 8-feet of the ordinary high water level. The Labadies were notified of an existing dock violation on Oct. 20 last year.
Council discussion
Gorham asked how the determination was made by the Planning Commission for it to be a variance request.
Lindahl said that the applicant made an assertion that the dock was a legal nonconforming structure, meaning it was legal when the zoning ordinance or amendment was adopted, but that the Labadies had missed the deadline for an administrative appeal and decided to proceed with a variance application instead.
The Planning Commission meeting took in several public comments during the public hearing before approving the variances last month and every councilmember indicated they had viewed the video. Johnson requested the Shorewood City Council also open the meeting to public comments. Although, Councilmember Paula Callies said she didn’t think the council needed to do another public hearing and Councilmember Debbie Siakel agreed. But, Siakel said anyone should speak at the meeting who had not previously received a chance to speak.
Gorham said that normally that would be fine, but said that this matter was sensitive.
“We shouldn’t be treating anyone... any differently than we do anybody else and we’re here to conduct the business of the City Council,” Siakel said, adding that the public had already been allowed to speak at the Planning Commission meeting.
Johnson added that he was concerned about resident Greg Larson being cut-off earlier during the “Matters from the Floor” section of the meeting, so the council agreed to let him speak.
Larson said he was neither for or against the mayor’s dock variance, but argued the city shouldn’t be in the lake ordinance business at all. He said the reasons behind Labadie’s variance are so broad that they apply to every dock on the lake and that Callies argued in 2016 that the city should get rid of lake ordinances with a letter.
He also said removing lake and dock ordinances would save money and referenced the ongoing litigation previously mentioned by Kristine Sanschagrin earlier in the meeting.
“Ditch these laws and devote city resources to doing real city business like plowing snow or fixing potholes and enforcing speeding and reckless driving laws. And you seem to be conflicted on one hand, spending more than $100,000 to enforce this law on one family and twisting yourself into knots in an attempt to justify a variance for someone else. If you can’t explain those inconsistencies, it kind of makes my case, to toss the laws entirely.” Larson said.
According to Larson, he said the best argument was that nobody cared about the ordinances.
“So please answer, why is it okay for the city to waste time and money on laws that nobody cares about, don’t contribute to the common good, are expensive to regulate and are unfairly enforced?” he said.
Gorham had questions about the need for the variances, which the council discussed.
Jennifer Labadie addressed Gorham’s questions and clarified the need for the variances based on information she received from experts.
Siakel said very few of the people who commented either at the Planning Commission meeting or at the city council meeting had comments that pertained to the variance issue.
“They’re philosophical, they’re emotional, they’ve gotten personal and to a degree, kind of nasty... many of their comments are about other issues completely unrelated to the question at hand. Does this request meet the practical difficulty to issue a variance?” She said, adding that while looking at the facts and the request that she didn’t see how they could deny the variances. Callies agreed.
Gorham said he would still like to hear from Jeff Fox, one of the experts Labadie consulted, and said he didn’t think the minimum work had been done.
After the vote, Johnson added that as they look at situations like this that they needed to view the applicant as a resident and all residents being treated equally. Siakel said she felt they needed to stop referring to the applicant as the mayor, because both Jennifer and David Labadie deserved the same respect and attention as other residents.
