Mayor Jennifer Labadie addressed the state committee on Feb. 10
Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie advocated for increased pedestrian safety measures near Highway 7 and Galpin Lake in Shorewood during a State House Transportation Committee hearing Feb. 10.
Labadie’s presentation was one part of a larger committee discussion around how the Minnesota Legislature could improve pedestrian safety across the state. The hearing was broadcast live on YouTube. It included Chair Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis), Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) and other committee members.
“In my district and in surrounding districts, concerns about the safety along the Highway 7 corridor are front of mind for us. We’ve experienced tragedies and many near misses along that highway and are grateful that (the Minnesota Department of Transportation) is currently conducting a study to evaluate those safety concerns with pedestrian and biker safety in mind,” Morrison said.
Shorewood community members and Labadie have advocated for a project that would improve safety and make the community more walkable and bikeable for a long time, she said.
Labadie reminded the committee of when they visited Shorewood as one of the stops on the Minnesota Legislative bus tour last year.
“Highway 7 bisects my city. We have citizens on both sides of the highway that simply can’t walk in their own neighborhoods. Not only that, they can’t walk their children safely to the two elementary schools that serve my city or the middle school,” she said.
According to Labadie, Shorewood residents also can’t safely walk into downtown Excelsior or access the Cub Foods along Highway 7.
“My city is really in need of some help as far as pedestrian safety and pedestrian access,” she said.
Morrison sponsored a House bill to provide a combined sidewalk and trail along the eastern side of Galpin Lake Road between Highway 5 and Highway 7. The Senate version of the bill is sponsored by Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata).
Labadie said the city would welcome any help they could get for the Galpin Lake Road project and Highway 7 project and thanked the committee for allowing her to testify.
