The four residents who installed the dock won the appeal.
Results from an appeal came back March 14 from the ongoing litigation between four Shorewood residents and the city regarding a dock violation from 2017.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the four residents and issued an opinion that reversed and remanded the District Court.
After a closed-session meeting, the Shorewood City Council has chosen to not pursue further litigation.
The statement said the city disagrees with the ruling and its outcome but will abide by it.
“The City believes that the intent of the 2006 City Code was clear and that staff clearly articulated the City’s position to the residents that City Code prohibited building docks on small, non-buildable parcels without a principal use, prior to the transaction. Furthermore, the City believes that restrictions, which should prevent the installation of docks on lots where side yard setbacks are not met, are necessary to protect the health, safety, and welfare of residents accessing the lake from adjacent lots,” one section of the statement said.
The four issued a statement following the city’s, which said: “Following almost five years of litigation initiated by the city of Shorewood including spending over one-hundred thousand dollars of taxpayer money, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued an opinion on March 14, 2022 vindicating two Shorewood families. Despite the city’s efforts to amend its zoning code after the families installed a dock on their property in 2017 to make the dock illegal, the court unanimously ruled that the Cameron and Sanschagrin families lawfully placed a dock on their property. The court further stated, ‘The timing of the 2017 amendments suggests that the city understood that the 2006 code was not as restrictive as the city now contends it to have been.’ The court also ruled, ‘And until the 2017 amendments, regardless of the city’s policy preferences, the 2006 code did not unambiguously prohibit docks such as this one on properties without a residence.”
According to court documents, Kristine Sanschagrin, Guy Gerald Sanschagrin, Jeffery Lowell Cameron and Linda Kay Cameron purchased an undeveloped parcel of property on Shorewood on the shore of Lake Minnetonka in 2016. After reviewing city code, the four residents determined Shorewood’s dock restrictions did not apply to seasonal docks and installed one on the property.
But in May 2017, they received a notice of zoning violation from the city and they were asked to remove the dock.
The four responded with a notice of appeal, but the hearing was postponed and the city eventually withdrew the citation. Later, the city amended the code and proceeded to cite the dock based on the new, expanded dock restrictions for having installed a dock on the property in 2017 and again in 2018.
The city declined to hear the four’s appeal due to it being “untimely” and charged them criminally for code violations. The District Court initially dismissed the complaint on procedural grounds.
In July 2019, while the criminal case was still ongoing, the city sued the four residents, seeking to enjoin their installation and maintenance of a dock on the property. The District Court granted partial summary judgment and temporary injunctive relief to the city. The criminal charges were dropped.
The four appealed the decision and won their appeal in March.
On the city website, the following statement was released on April 11 and began: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals recently issued a ruling in the case of the City of Shorewood v. Guy Gerald Sanschagrin, et al. (A21-0992), which concerns the installation of a dock on a small-conforming lot on Lake Minnetonka. The Court of Appeals opinion provided that the dock in question is a lawful, nonconforming use. The City will not appeal the ruling.”
The statement concluded with, “Finally, the City Code of Ordinances, including its zoning code, is the primary tool for the establishment of rules and policies designed to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of all residents of the City of Shorewood. The City believes adherence to these guidelines among its residents promotes neighborliness and community. The City takes seriously its responsibility to enact reasonable regulations, review regulations clarity and consistency, and where necessary, to enforce the City Code to ensure residents are held to the standards adopted by the City Council.”
The City’s full statement is available at: https://ci.shorewood.mn.us/news_detail_T14_R117.php.
According to the statement released by the four residents, they feel vindicated and felt the city code was selectively enforced, referencing Mayor Jennifer Labadie’s recent variances approved by the council as an example.
The statement concluded with, “Cities have tremendous power with respect to the zoning code. They make their own laws, interpret their own laws, and enforce their own laws. Shorewood City Councilmembers proclaim the need to strictly enforce their interpretations of the code but fail to understand and abide by the zoning code themselves. When government fails to be accountable to fundamental legal concepts and maintain a zoning code that is clear and unambiguous, then no property owner is safe from arbitrary city enforcement. The families hope that in defending their legal rights on this matter, the city will not take similar aggressive legal actions against other Shorewood families. Litigation should only be used as a last resort.”
The full statement is available at: https://shorewoodbythepeople.com/how-we-do-better/f/court-rules-families-dock-is-legal.
