New Precinct 1 combines former Precinct 1 and Precinct 2
New precinct boundaries and polling place locations were unanimously approved during the Shorewood City Council meeting March 14.
The state requires each local unit of government to determine its redistricting or to reestablish all precincts following state redistricting by March 29. Shorewood was notified of the state redistricting boundaries on Feb. 15.
Sandie Thone, the city clerk and human resources director, presented the memo she prepared as well as details about the new precinct boundaries and how they were formed. The new precincts were sent to Hennepin County on Feb. 23.
Following redistricting, Shorewood’s legislative district was split into District 45A and 45B, while the city still remained in Congressional District 3. The area east of the boundary that lies within District 45B was required to become its own precinct, according to the memo. The city formerly had five precincts, but now has four.
“The other issue that we had with our precincts previously was that our Precinct 1 polling place was in a residential location and during the 2020 election cycle it became unavailable and we had to use an emergency state statute to identify an alternate polling place, which we did,” Thone said.
Because former Precinct 1 did not have a commercial space compliant with state statute, Shorewood created a new Precinct 1 that combines former Precinct 1 and Precinct 2. The other new precincts sustained small changes to the boundaries that were specified during the meeting.
After Thone’s presentation, the council discussed the new precinct boundaries and asked her questions.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel voiced concerns for the residents in former Precinct 1.
“They’ve always taken a lot of pride in voting in that house, you know. That’s kind of historical for them so that’s going to be kind of a big change and I get how we have to do that, but are we going to do anything to communicate with those people, just, why and what they have to do now?” she said.
Thone said she reached out to those residents with letters and communicated with some of the head election judges, asking all of them for feedback. She said she did not receive any comments from the letters that were sent and that that may be a good sign.
Greg Lerud, the city administrator, said he received one call from a resident who “felt like they were losing tradition but they understood the requirements.” He added that 80% of the former Precinct 1’s residents voted absentee in the past election and that voting in-person at a polling place isn’t occurring often.
The new boundaries of the voting precincts and polling locations were included in the resolution.
Precinct 1 will poll at Minnewashta Church, 26710 West 62nd Street, Shorewood. This precinct applies to residents in the islands in the westerly part of the city, including Goose Island, Spray Island, Shady Island and that part of Enchanted Island that lies within the city limits, as well as the portion of the city lying west of Eureka Road to the westerly shoreline of Lake Minnetonka.
Precinct 2 will poll at Shorewood Community & Event Center, 5735 Country Club Road, Shorewood. This precinct applies to residents in the portion of the city lying east of Eureka Road to Mill Street, the portion of the city lying east of Mill Street and south of State Highway 7 to the easterly border of Old Market Road, Covington Road and Vine Hill Road.
Precinct 3 will poll at Excelsior Covenant Church, 19955 Excelsior Boulevard, Shorewood. This precinct applies to residents in the portion of the city lying east of Old Market Road, Covington Road to the easterly border of the city, the portion of the city lying north of State Highway 7 to the easterly, westerly and northerly border of the city.
Precinct 4 will poll at Westwood Community Church, 3121 Westwood Drive, Chanhassen. This precinct applies to the entire portion of Cathcart Park, lying south of 62nd Street, west of Church Road and east of Cartway Lane to the park’s southerly border.
