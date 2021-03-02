The Shorewood City Council voted 4-0 Feb. 22 to pursue a Local Road Improvement Plan Program grant for the Minnetonka Boulevard project.
City Engineer Andrew Budde presented the council with information about the project.
Shorewood city officials have discussed the improvements to Minnetonka Boulevard with city leaders from Greenwood and Deephaven because the portion of the road under consideration has shared jurisdiction, Budde said. The Greenwood and Deephaven councils have voted in support of pursuing the road improvement grant.
The grant is open to cities, counties and townships and the application was due March 3. The funding, which totals $75 million, is available through the Minnesota Department of Transportation. They anticipate about $6,000 from the grant, which would be split amongst the three cities, Budde said.
Construction is planned for 2022. The proposed improvements include the roadway surface, drainage and safety through extended culverts. The scope will be defined during the grant application process to better understand what each city needs, Budde said.
If the cities don’t receive the grant, Shorewood and Greenwood would continue pursuing a joint project, Budde said. $210,000 in improvements to Minnetonka Boulevard are budgeted in Shorewood’s 2021 capital improvement plan.
According to Budde, the project initially focused on working with Greenwood. Adding Deephaven to the project slightly changed the scope, he said.
Two candidates emerge
The council voted 4-0 to formally offer Linda Murrell and Nathaniel Gorham a second and final interview for the open council seat.
Over three days, Councilmembers Paula Callies and Debbie Siakel interviewed nine candidates for the seat. Siakel expressed her appreciation for the candidates. They were all professional and prepared, she said.
“They all have something to offer the city,” Siakel said.
Callies agreed with Siakel’s remarks, saying she thought the process went well. It was great to see that much interest in participating in the city, she added.
In previous discussions about filling the vacancy, the council advocated for bringing a few candidates in front of the council for a second interview. Callies and Siakel agreed that Murrell and Gorham stood out among the group.
The process
Siakel suggested the council interview Murrell and Gorham at the March 8 city council work session. The format would be similar to what was previously discussed, each candidate would prepare an opening statement, the council would ask each candidate a list of questions and any follow-up questions they have. The council would determine its recommendation to fill the seat and would appoint the new council member at a City Council meeting, she said, adding they could be seated in March.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie said the recommendations sounded appropriate.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson raised the concern that a number of candidates are existing commissioners and if someone is appointed, they could create a vacancy on the commission.
Callies and Siakel both said it would be best to address one issue at a time.
