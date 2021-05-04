The Shorewood City Council voted 4-1 at the April 26 meeting to approve the targeted residential picketing ordinance. Councilmember Nat Gorham voted against the action.
During the discussion of the ordinance at the council’s April 12 meeting, members requested additional research regarding time and the number of participants. City staff recommended no additional changes to the ordinance, other than adding a 100-foot distance from the property boundary, said City Administrator Greg Lerud.
Mayor Jennifer Labadie said she brought the matter up at the police board meeting. There was no concern raised and the other partnering cities with the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department have passed the ordinance.
Councilmember Debbie Siakel said the council’s goal was to keep the ordinance consistent with other South Lake communities. She asked whether other cities added the distance of 100 feet from the property boundary.
Lerud said they had not, but he argued that Shorewood further clarified the ordinance.
Councilmember Paula Callies said she thought trying to make the ordinance more particular created bigger problems such as whether 100 feet is too much or 70 feet too little. It’s better to leave it and go forward, she said.
Chamber event updates
Ed Whetham, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce’s new event director, said that by the third fiscal quarter, the chamber anticipates having events again. The Fourth of July won’t look like it normally does, but they are hopeful that the celebration will happen in some capacity, he said.
The farmers markets are currently on hold. The chamber is deciding whether the markets are worth the cost, Whetham said. The call date on the markets is May 15.
Art on the Lake, typically in June, will be combined with Apple Day. The event will be called Art and Apples on the Lake and will be on Sept. 18-19. It will be the first big event they can have again, Whetham said.
“There’s just a lot of hopefulness once you get to fall in the event world,” Whetham said.
The Fourth of July celebration will be scaled back in comparison to other years, Whetham said. The Firecracker Run will be in the morning, followed by the kids parade and popsicle social. In the evening, there will be fireworks.
This year, the food trucks, bands and other afternoon programming will be taken out. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there is a limit of 10,000 people gathering, so it didn’t seem right to have afternoon programing, Whetham said. They hope to have more details soon, he added.
The run is currently limited to 250 people for all three races because running events are grouped with youth and adult sports, which have had no guidance change. The organizers anticipate a guidance change in the middle of May.
There are increased expenses to put on events amid COVID-19. More infrastructure at race start lines is needed and for the fireworks, there needs to be fencing around The Commons, Whetham said. That’s a lot of fencing and adds a lot of cost, he added.
With the scaled-back event, the organizers are looking at a total of $60,000 in expenses, said Executive Director Jen Weiss. A Fourth of July feasibility committee was formed for this year. They have heard how important having Fourth of July and the fireworks is to the community, she said.
“We’re kind of at the will of capacity for events,” Weiss said. “We’re very much playing this by ear and trying to get to a place where we can be really nimble.”
Council discussion
Siakel asked if the race will be reserved for local residents. Weiss said that typically those who register are overwhelmingly local residents. She wasn’t sure how enforceable it would be to limit to only residents. They hope that the number of participants will be raised by the time the run happens, she said.
Councilmember Patrick Johnson asked whether the fireworks will be first-come, first-serve or have a registration site.
Weiss said they’ve considered different plans but it’s easier to do first-come, first-serve. They are hoping that the 10,000-people limit will be raised by the Fourth of July, she said.
A lot of concerns are currently around expenses, so the chamber is trying to figure out how much they need to raise. They have seen a lot of enthusiasm from their typical sponsors, she added.
Callies suggested they could sell tickets. Weiss said it’s a possibility, but goes against their goal of having free and open events for the community.
