The Shorewood City Council approved the final 2020 budget and proposed tax levy increase at the regular meeting Dec. 9. The final approved tax levy is $5,856,611 or a 5.9% increase from last year.
“As you recall, we had a meeting on Sept. 23, at that point we set the preliminary budget and 2020 levy,” Finance Director Joe Rigdon said. “On Dec. 2, as you know, we held a truth-in-taxation public hearing. At which point, we discussed the budget and offered up any opportunities for the public to speak.”
The overall general fund expenditures for the city total $6,566,196 or a 4.7% increase from last year.
“There is a balance we’re proposing to use reserves to balance the budget in the amount of $56,000, comparatively to $46,000 for the 2019 budget,” Rigdon said.
Property values have gone up in the city, but residents who did not see an increase in their property value, according to Rigdon, can expect small increase.
“So, we’re looking at a home with no change in market value, will result in a one and a half percent in local taxes,” Rigdon said.
The council also adopted the 2020 budget for the Shorewood Community and Event Center. The event center is funded by facility rentals and annual transfers from the general fund. The transfer of $70,000 is scheduled to assist with operations and a $32,300 transfer will assist with building improvements.
“We are subsidizing the fund by transferring money from the general funds for both operations and capital improvements,” Rigdon said. “The enterprise funds are those funds that are operating like a business and they are consisting of three utility funds from the water, sewer and stormwater fund, and the fourth fund is the recycling fund.”
Both items were unanimously approved. Thee council recognized Rigdon for his work on the city’s budget and tax levy proposals.
“We’d like to commend the finance director for good work over the past year, getting all this stuff together,” Mayor Scott Zerby said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.